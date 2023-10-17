Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is fuming over the absence of Government Delivery Service Unit officers at the handing-over ceremony at Harambee House, Nairobi.

The CS was taking over the ministry from Aisha Jumwa, having been redeployed from the Trade, Industry, and Investment Ministry yesterday.

Kuria fired a warning shot at the Ministry officials, saying they should not ‘try him’

He threatened to punish them for not taking him seriously.

“I haven’t seen people here for the government service delivery unit. Let me tell those officers, don’t try me,” the CS said.

“I’ll also remind you that I’m in charge of your payroll, so kaa karibu na mimi.”

CS Kuria used the occasion to ask public servants to deliver on their mandate to Kenyans, saying there is no excuse for underperformance.

The CS said Kenyans expect nothing short of service from public servants and as such, he will ensure all state officers deliver.

“52% of our revenue is consumed by the wage bill and in my opinion we need to choose whether we’re in public service or employment. Kenyans don’t owe you a job, you owe them service,” the CS said.

“I have two sets of customers: the 9,000 public servants who work for the gov’t. The second set of customers is the 55 million Kenyans.”

CS Kuria handed his Former Trade Ministry to his successor Rebecca Miano on Monday last week.

