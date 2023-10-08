Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has insisted that he will continue championing the interests of the Mt Kenya electorate, claiming that they are the largest shareholders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking at a burial in Tigania East, Meru County, on Saturday, Gachagua said he would continue to push for the increase in the shares of the Mt Kenya constituents in the government.

This is owing to the investment they made in the form of resoundingly voting for President William Ruto in last year’s presidential election.

“We will ensure we increase our shareholding in this government from 47% to almost 60%. Many people are uncomfortable about our shareholding; but we only have a few, only 47%. We will increase so that we have enough,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said Mt Kenya residents must also receive a lion’s share of government appointments because they are real owners of the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST