Friday, October 20, 2023 – An outspoken Meru county politician has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will be the sixth President of Kenya if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endorses his 2027 Presidential bid.

Commenting on his X platform, Brian Mutiga, who vied for the Kianjai Ward MCA seat in 2022, said Kalonzo is very lucky since he will receive the largest share of Mt Kenya votes since he is a member of GEMA and he was born and educated in Meru County.

Mutiga said despite the Mt Kenya region voting for President William Ruto in the last election, 2027 will be different since Kalonzo is treated by Mt Kenya residents as their son.

The politician further said the entry of former President Uhuru Kenyatta into Mt Kenya politics will complicate Ruto’s re-election thereby handing Kalonzo Musyoka an easy journey to the state house as the sixth Commander in Chief of Kenya.

“President Ruto might have defeated the deep state & the system, but his second term is not guaranteed. Mt.Kenya region is completely done with President Ruto.

“This is a region to watch in the coming days! With Uhuru’s comeback, be assured the politics of this country will be changing, for good!” he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST