Monday, October 2, 2023 – An outspoken leader from Mt Kenya region has spelled doom for President William Ruto’s regime, saying it will end like that of late Zaire dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

In a social media post on Monday, former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, said Ruto is surrounding himself with crooks, brokers, conmen, opportunists, and all manner of criminals, terming them as the number one enemy of his political survival in 2027.

Kabando said because Ruto surrounds himself with all manner of criminals, his regime will crumble like that of Mobutu Sese Seko and he will be left alone like the dictator after the 2027 Presidential election.

This is a screenshot of what Kabando wa Kabando stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.