Monday, October 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has defended his foreign trips following criticism from Kenyans who have questioned whether his globetrotting represents value for the taxpayer.

Speaking during a church service in Eldoret yesterday, the Head of State defended his travel record, affirming that his trips to 45 different cities have had the desired impact with regard to job creation.

At the same time, the defiant President said that he is scheduled to fly out in three weeks’ time to finalize a bilateral deal aimed at securing over 350,000 jobs for Kenyans.

“Last week, I was in Saudi Arabia and they told me they are looking for 350,000 people to work there. They told me that Kenyans are the most hardworking. I will return (to Saudi) in another three weeks to sign a bilateral labour agreement,” he explained.

“Some people were questioning why I keep travelling out. I am Kenya’s chief agent tasked with planning how Kenya will move forward.”

The Head of State hinted that the 350,000 jobs he is chasing in the Middle East are part of the 2.1 million jobs he has negotiated for Kenyans in recent months.

For instance, when he travelled to the United States, Ruto revealed that America had communicated its intentions to hire 250,000 Kenyans.

According to the Head of State, Germany and Canada have also pledged a similar number of jobs.

Government critics had earlier argued that the Head of State’s numerous trips were counter-productive. Most people argued that the trips contradict his earlier move slashing his Cabinet Secretaries’ foreign trips in an effort to save Ksh11 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST