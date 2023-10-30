Monday, October 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has defended his foreign trips following criticism from Kenyans who have questioned whether his globetrotting represents value for the taxpayer.
Speaking during a church service in Eldoret yesterday, the Head of State defended his travel record, affirming that his trips to 45 different cities have had the desired impact with regard to job creation.
At the same time, the defiant President said that he is scheduled to fly out in three weeks’ time to finalize a bilateral deal aimed at securing over 350,000 jobs for Kenyans.
“Last week, I was in Saudi Arabia and they told me they are looking for 350,000 people to work there. They told me that Kenyans are the most hardworking. I will return (to Saudi) in another three weeks to sign a bilateral labour agreement,” he explained.
“Some people were questioning why I keep travelling out. I am Kenya’s chief agent tasked with planning how Kenya will move forward.”
The Head of State hinted that the 350,000 jobs he is chasing in the Middle East are part of the 2.1 million jobs he has negotiated for Kenyans in recent months.
For instance, when he travelled to the United States, Ruto revealed that America had communicated its intentions to hire 250,000 Kenyans.
According to the Head of State, Germany and Canada have also pledged a similar number of jobs.
Government critics had earlier argued that the Head of State’s numerous trips were counter-productive. Most people argued that the trips contradict his earlier move slashing his Cabinet Secretaries’ foreign trips in an effort to save Ksh11 billion.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tutakupigia kelele your just a useless idiot servant for Kenyans who pay taxes yet with your dick head your miss using taxes and messing up this country,you can never be a match even a thousand and milion years to come be like,The late Mwai Kibaki,chief agent waa ujinga hata huyo bishop and the people who clap for you are full of feces Na matope imejaa Kwa kichwa,ukuweli tutakuwambia Na hatuogopi since the day you were sworn in 2022 nothing good and positive progress we can sée kazi yako Ni kupanga,kupanguwa Na kutenga kila kitu umechafua nothing value and productive for Kenyans,Saudi Arabia is a desert well developed country doing agriculture feeding it’s people world wide not like Kenya,Kazi yenu Ni ujinga ulafi Na ukumbafu,what a shame even the embassies in Kenya around the globe are making a dick head Zakayo William Ruto a laughing stock a useless president with his deputy without vision you look like cartoons in the media beggars,akili ziko Kwa matako Sio Kwa kichwa,land grabbers,enemies of the people and development hii Kenya Sio ya mama zenu,you killed the young kalenjins to be come presidents in future hakuna siku mkalenjin mwingine ataongiza híi Kenya Tena Dick head Zakayo William Ruto is the last ile ujinga Zakayo ako nayo haiko kwingine with a useless bogus PHD it’s better a carpenter or a shoe shiner then educated fools with full of feces in there medula brains useless and horror.