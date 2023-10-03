Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A social media user claims that most ladies who are deported from Saudi Arabia are HIV positive.
She alleges that most of them engage in prostitution in Saudi Arabia and once they are tested and found to be positive, they are deported.
She advised men to use protection, especially when having sex with any lady deported from Saudi Arabia.
