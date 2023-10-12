Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A Mexican flight was delayed for several hours after the cabin was overrun by a swarm of mosquitoes.

The incident occurred on October 6 aboard a Volaris flight that was scheduled to travel from Guadalajara to Mexico City.

Passenger Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjarez Corona recorded footage of the incident, which shows flight attendants frantically waving their arms and spraying insect repellent as the mosquitoes fly about the cabin.

The flight was initially slated to leave at 4:30pm but the mosquito swarm forced the plane to postpone its departure time until 7 pm.

It’s unclear how the mosquitoes infiltrated the aircraft, but this isn’t the first time it’s happened at Guadalajara International Airport.

In 2019, a similar mosquito infestation occurred aboard a Volaris flight.

Also, earlier this month, a plane flying from Thailand to Bangkok was trashed after a white rat and otter smuggled on board by passengers broke free and ran amok in the cabin.

See the mosquito-infested plane in the video below.

You've heard of snakes on a plane, but what about mosquitos? An infestation on board caused a Mexico flight to be delayed hours. pic.twitter.com/kh8td7bpmW — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 11, 2023

Not for the first time , a swarm of mosquitoes invaded the Mexican airline Volaris A321-271NX plane (XA-VLC) cabin, which was operating flight Y4735 between Guadalajara (GDL) and Mexico City (MEX) on 06 October.

Initially scheduled for a 4:30 p.m., was postponed until 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ntsM8XreUe — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 11, 2023