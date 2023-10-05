Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Outgoing Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has posted a message on social media after he was demoted by President William Ruto.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, Kuria was moved to the Ministry of Public Service and Performance.

On Thursday, Kuria posted three Kikuyu gospel songs on social media, triggering speculations about his intentions.

One of the songs is Mwathani wakwa njakaniria tawa, by John Murage & Gicheha wa Ngugi, which is loosely translated to Turn on the lights for me my Lord.

The second song is Ihinda Riakinya(When the Moment Comes) by Elijah Miller.

The third song is Wi Ngai Mahinda mothe (You are God all the times), by Paul Waiganjo

The three songs are an indication that Kuria was shocked after he was ‘demoted’ and moved to a less lucrative ministry where there is no money to loot like the Trade and Investment Ministry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST