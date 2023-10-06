Friday, October 6, 2023 – The bad blood between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria that has been going on for weeks is far from over.

This is after Kuria refused to attend a Cabinet meeting at Gachagua’s Karen residence after he accused the DP of orchestrating his demotion in the Cabinet.

Gachagua hosted a Cabinet Committee meeting at his residence in Karen on Thursday, hours after President William Ruto reshuffled his cabinet.

The meeting was attended by 11 cabinet secretaries and centered around reviewing ministerial targets as the government looks to deliver on its campaign pledges.

However, Moses Kuria was conspicuously missing. As Gachagua convened the meeting, Kuria made himself busy in Garissa County where he launched an industrial park.

In a statement, Gachagua explained that the meeting resolved to fast-track the implementation of government projects.

“We are keen on faster and more effective implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda as directed by President William Ruto.

“At Karen Official Residence today, I chaired a Cabinet Sub-Committee to align our inter-ministerial targets and objectives for the quicker realisation of the President’s agenda,” he stated.

Among the CS who attended the meeting were Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury), Eliud Owalo (ICT), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport).

CS Soipan Tuya of Environment, Florence Bore (Labour), Aden Duale (Defence) and Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives) were also in attendance.

Notably, only one of the reshuffled Cabinet Secretaries, Peninah Malonza attended the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.