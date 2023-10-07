Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to deal with the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, Moses Kuria, as the bad blood between them escalates.

This comes even as Kuria has accused Gachagua of orchestrating his demotion in the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua promised to stop Kuria from talking to Kenyans with arrogance.

He noted that he would talk to the CS to stop being vulgar in his utterances.

Gachagua further stated that he would strive to control the outspoken politician to conform to the demands of his office.

“I am the one who talked to the president to give Kuria work in the cabinet. I will talk to him to cease being the bad boy he is. I will panel beat him to conform to the demands of the civil. I will tune his tongue to sound nice in talk,” Gachagua stated.

He explained that, at the moment, he’s the leader of the Mt Kenya region and would work to bring all those in Azimio to join Kenya Kwanza.

“I am at this moment the father of Mt Kenya nation. I will bring back on fold the 13% that moved with Azimio. We will be united by 2027,” the DP added.

