Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – The Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery is planning to auction several cars barely a month after Moses Kuria took over the reins.

In an advertisement in local dailies, the Ministry announced that it was in the process of finding a suitable auctioneer to spearhead the disposal.

Among the items the Ministry is looking to dispose of include; unserviceable motor vehicles and assorted equipment.

Interested service providers were advised to file their applications between Tuesday, October 31, and Tuesday, November 14 to ensure that they are eligible.

As of this moment, the tender remains open but the actual date of the auction and the number of vehicles to be sold is yet to be made public.

“Qualified and interested bidders may obtain further information and inspect the tender documents during office hours 8:00 am-5:00 pm,” the notice approved by a Principal Secretary within the Ministry read in part.

“Completed tender documents are to be enclosed in plain sealed envelopes, marked with the tender reference number and name.”

Towards the end of September, the Office of the Deputy President, headed by Rigathi Gachagua, also announced an auction of government vehicles and assorted office equipment.

Among the items, the Deputy President’s office listed for disposal included unserviceable motor vehicles, old tyres, assorted building materials, furniture, and assorted scrap metals.

The auction date was listed as October 6, 2023, with Harambee House Annex Car Parking, Nairobi being identified as the venue.

