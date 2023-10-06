Friday, October 6, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has defied President William Ruto. This is after he continued to work as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investment despite being demoted to a lesser glamorous Ministry of Public Service.

Kuria went ahead to launch Garissa County Aggregation and Industrial Park, which is under the Trade and Investment Ministry.

Speaking during the launch, Kuria stated that he will continue to serve Kenyans regardless of the docket he is placed in by President William Ruto.

He said that he had initially thought of sending his Principal Secretary to Garissa following the restructuring.

However, following a conversation with Garissa Governor Nathif Jama, he made the decision to continue his duties.

“As you all know there were Cabinet changes and the governor called me yesterday asking whether I would still come to preside over the function. I thought of sending the PS but he told me that for such a historic launch, I should be the one to attend. I made the decision to come at once,” Kuria said.

“The government never sleeps and keeps on working, regardless of where we work. The Cabinet has a duty to assist the president in delivering his duties. Now, I will be in the Public Service docket, handling service delivery, and performance contracts. But even if I was given the Gender docket, I would still do it exceptionally, because all Kenyans need effective service delivery.”

Kuria added that he had transformed the Trade docket after eleven months in office, citing the launch of 15 industrial parks as well as boosting local manufacturing through foreign deals.

Following the reshuffle, questions were raised on who would preside over the launch of the industrial park between Kuria and CS Rebecca Miano, who has taken over the Trade and Investment Ministry.

