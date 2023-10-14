Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda’s woes seem to be far from over after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to probe him for impersonating an Advocate.

In a statement on Saturday, Ingonga said that Mwenda’s case has been highly publicised, terming it as suspected identity theft.

The DPP said there has been an increase in the number of cases of unqualified persons acting as, or pretending to be Advocates of the High Court of Kenya.

“In response to the increased cases of this nature, I have directed the Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) to undertake expedited comprehensive investigations in respect of the suspected case of identity theft of the said Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, among others, with the view to possible prosecution, upon criminal culpability being established,” the DPP said.

Ingonga said upon the receipt of the inquiry file, he shall undertake an independent review of the evidence, guided by the provisions of the Constitution, the relevant statutory provisions, and the ODPP Decision to Charge Guidelines, 2019, and give appropriate directions.

“We shall give an update on this matter as and when the resultant inquiry file is received by the ODPP,” he said.

Mwenda was arrested on Thursday by the Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) over the claims of false pretense.

He was apprehended when RAT received public complaints about his fraudulent actions.

According to LSK records, he is not an advocate and does not have a license to practice law in Kenya.

