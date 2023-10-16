Monday, October 16, 2023 – More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion.

Israeli forces, supported by U.S. warships, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group.

This comes a week after airstrikes demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

The war that began on Saturday, October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel