Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – President William Ruto‘s government has once again increased the cost of electricity amid outcry over the high cost of living in the country.

In an announcement by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday, the authority revised fuel charges and foreign exchange fluctuation rates charged on electricity from Kenya Power.

The energy regulator raised the fuel energy charge on electricity from Sh 4.16 to Sh 4.94 per unit, representing an 18.7% increase.

FXPesa senior accounts manager Jesse Ogola said the rising fuel prices will affect manufacturing activities in the country, thus influencing product prices.

“Higher cost of manufacturing due to higher fuel prices affects the budget of most producers, leading to tough choices; either a hike in the product sale price,” said Ogola, in an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies.

The increase in the cost of electricity will once again affect Kenyans who are already grappling with the high cost of living due to the high cost of fuel.

