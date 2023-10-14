Saturday, October 14, 2023 – President William Ruto is the worst president Kenya would ever have, going by how he has micromanaged the country’s economy in his first year in office.

Ruto was elected as president last year after he lied to millions of Kenyans that he would reduce the cost of living which was being exacerbated by high fuel prices.

Like a hypocrite, Ruto lied to the hustlers that he would remove taxes on fuel and that prices of the commodities would go down.

However, when he took over power, Ruto increased the fuel prices tenfold forcing many families in Kenya to sleep hungry due to the high cost of living.

To add salt to injury, on Saturday, Ruto through the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), increased the price of super petrol by Sh 5.72 per litre, Diesel by Sh 4.48, and Kerosene by Sh 2.48 respectively.

Super Petrol will now retail at Sh 217.36, Diesel,205.47, and Kerosene 205.06 in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST