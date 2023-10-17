Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A £190,000 McLaren Artura supercar suddenly burst into flames while a customer took it out for a test drive.

The incident happened on Pontefract Road in Stourton, Leeds, UK just before 2.30pm on Sunday, October 15, around a mile away from the car dealership.

Video footage and images show the wreckage of the manufacturer’s first electric car which was recalled in the US earlier this year over a fire risk.

According to reports, a showroom worker was with the customer in the car while out on the test drive but both people are unharmed.

The car was so fast, that it could run 0-186mph in just 12.8 seconds.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We received a call from the driver regarding a hybrid McLaren which went up in flames during its demo drive in Leeds, on the roundabout near the M1 at junction 44.

‘We sent crews from Hunslet, which arrived on the scene at 14:35. We also sent a Hazardous Material Officer to dispose of the electrical battery. The fire was put out at 15:02 with no report of injury.’

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Watch the video below

🇬🇧 £190,000 McLaren plug-in hybrid bursts into flames on test drive🔥 pic.twitter.com/jeGzQEw33J — Peacemaker -NAFO Fella- (@Catalinktaaaa7) October 16, 2023