Monday, October 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Miraa is not a drug and urged the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) to remove it from a class of drugs.

Speaking at the Methodist church of Kenya in Kaelo, Meru county on Sunday, Gachagua said Miraa is a cash crop like coffee and vowed to institute reforms to boost khat trade.

“We want to tell NACADA that Miraa is not a drug it’s a cash crop like any other those saying Miraa is a drug are enemies of the Meru Community,” Gachagua said adding that the same reforms being made in the coffee sector will also be prioritized for Miraa crop.

Gachagua stated that President William Ruto will honor his government commitments to boost the sector by securing a ready market for Miraa across the country’s borders.

Gachagua also assured coffee farmers that the new reforms introduced by the government to streamline the sector will not be stopped.

“I want to assure our coffee farmers that the reforms we started cannot be stopped! The reforms started in 2019 but were suspended by the previous regime. We want to tell coffee cartels that they will not succeed this time round,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.