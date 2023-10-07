Saturday, October 07, 2023 – A Minneapolis police officer has been outed by a driver as an OnlyFans Model who’s been sharing sex videos online.

The driver who recalled how the female officer pulled him over last week, told FOX9 that after about 10 minutes, the cop started to look familiar and he realized he’s been following her OnlyFans account for a few months.

He said;

“You got to go to the VIP and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that’s who it is, they do full sex videos.

“I wouldn’t want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can’t respect you or the precinct that you’re working at.”

The officer, who hasn’t been named, operates an OnlyFans page that offers videos and photos she describes as “solo play” and “amateur porn.” She describes herself as 35, free-spirited and an “overly optimistic creator of sexy content to please others.”

The police department’s policy however forbids off-duty officers from any work that’s “not compatible with police work”, and this includes working at “any establishment that provides adult entertainment in the form of nude, semi-nude or topless exhibitions.”

While she’s not working at a business, but rather operating one from her home, the police brass might see it differently.