Friday, October 13, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has vowed to sponsor a man who was arrested for masquerading as a lawyer.

Brian Mwenda Njagi has been posing as an Advocate yet he has not attended any law class.

Surprisingly, Mwenda has comfortably argued 26 cases in court and received positive orders from the judges.

Sonko, in a social media post on Thursday, said he will sponsor the man to acquire a Law Degree.

“I will bait out this comrade and sponsor him to go to Kenya School of Law if he lacks funds. This man has been masquerading as an advocate.

“He never went to any law school and KSL. Achievements: Argued 26 cases before Magistrates, High Court Judges & Court of Appeal Judges and won all 26 cases until he was caught today,” Sonko said

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) disowned the lawyer practising with another attorney’s credentials.

The supposed impostor was using Brian Mwenda as his business name and had appeared in various cases in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST