Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Former Nairobi County governor, Mike Sonko, has spoken after another fake lawyer was arrested in Nairobi on Monday.

Sharon Atieno was arrested for allegedly practising law without the requisite papers.

Her arrest comes after Brian Mwenda made headlines for identity theft while allegedly practising law without the required papers.

Reacting to the arrest of two fake lawyers in a span of one week, Sonko urged the Law Society of Kenya to work on a formula that will see those found practising law illegally accorded a chance to get the required training and qualification.

According to the former county boss, a suspected fake lawyer should not be arrested since all they need is training to become bonafide legal practitioners.

“I am sure there are many cases of you lawyers who are talented but they cannot be lawyers because they lack money to enable them maybe go to the Kenya School of Law,” Sonko said in a message directed at LSK President Eric Theuri.

“Some of them might have law degrees but because of their family background, their parents cannot afford to take them to the school of law.”

