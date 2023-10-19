Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has revealed the job he does since he was impeached in 2020.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Wednesday, Sonko said after he was impeached, he does the work of helping the less fortunate Kenyans arraigned in courts to get justice.

Sonko was speaking to a journalist on the sidelines of Milimani Law Courts where he accompanied fake lawyer Brian Mwenda who was presented to Court on Wednesday.

“I do not have any other job.”

“My work is to help Kenyans.”

“Even you I will help you one day if you find yourself in trouble,” he said.

Brian Mwenda Njagi, the young Kenyan accused of impersonating a High Court lawyer appeared in court on Wednesday following summonses by the police who took his statement as part of the probe into claims of impersonation.

Mwenda is said to have worked as an advocate in the High Court, winning 26 cases without attending any law school.

Earlier, Mike Sonko, in a video that was posted online, offered to support the quack lawyer, offering to bail him out and pay for lawyers to defend him before the court.

“We are going to bail this guy out.”

“DCI we are going to produce this guy to your offices, probably on Monday or Tuesday for him to record a statement,” Mike Sonko stated.

Sonko assured the man that he promised to produce him before the DCI in case they summoned him to appear.

“You are in safe hands, don’t worry kijana, we will present you to the DCI,” Sonko assured him.

“I have checked his identity card and he is a young boy,” he added.

