Friday, October 6, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of lying to him when he returned from exile last year.

According to Miguna Miguna, when he returned to the country from a four-year exile in Canada, Ruto apologized to him over the government’s move to deport him and also promised to have all the cases relating to those abuses resolved.

However, Miguna said one year down the line, Ruto has accomplished none of the promises.

“In January, President @WilliamsRuto APOLOGIZED to me over barbaric torture, forced exile and horrendous treatment the government that he served as DP subjected me to. He promised to have all the cases relating to those abuses resolved. 12 months later, I’m still waiting!”Ruto stated

Despite the passage of time, Miguna remains resolute, affirming, “Justice shall prevail no matter how long it takes.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.