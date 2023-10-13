Friday, October 13, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has given his views after the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) agreed to form the offices of Prime Minister and Official Leader of the Opposition.

The committee led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah said it will discuss the formation of the two offices and how to implement the two-third gender rule.

Kalonzo said his committee will not discuss the issue of the high cost of living, despite it being the main issue that led to the formation of the committee.

Reacting to this, Miguna said it is wrong for the committee to discuss the formation of offices while many Kenyans are jobless.

“How will these two positions created for Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi going to make Kenyan elections credible, free, and fair?

“How will 2 positions create equity amongst Kenyans? How are these 2 positions going to create employment for millions of jobless Kenyans and the cost of living?” Miguna asked.

Raila Odinga, who is nicknamed the people’s president, is yet to comment despite many Kenyans protesting after the issue of the high cost of living was thrown out by the committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST