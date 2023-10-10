Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan barrister and lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has today announced that he has unfollowed former United States President Barack Obama over his comments over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

On his X platform on Tuesday, Obama defended Israel for attacking Hamas rebels, saying it is their right to defend themselves.

“All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians.

“We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas,” Obama stated.

“As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Miguna was angered by the comment so much so that he unfollowed the former US President and called him out for hypocrisy.

“I’ve unfollowed you today. What a hypocrite!”

Miguna has been steadfast in rooting for the rights of Hamas which is based in Palestine, saying they have been treated unfairly by Israel.

