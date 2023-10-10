Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – The remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he plans on looking for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and have a dialogue with him over the Mt. Kenya unity has rubbed Lawyer Miguna Miguna’s shoulders the wrong way.

In a statement via his X account yesterday, Miguna chastised Gachagua, saying they will not allow him to have a handshake with Uhuru, whom he accused of perpetrating crimes against him and other Kenya Kwanza leaders, among them Gachagua himself.

According to Miguna, he campaigned for the Kenya Kwanza government because he wanted the former President made accountable together with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, and not for them to get off easy through a handshake.

“DP Rigathi: We campaigned and voted for Kenya Kwanza and William Ruto because we wanted Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga defeated and made to account for all the crimes they committed against the People of Kenya. We didn’t support Kenya Kwanza so that you can look for and unite with the people we defeated,” said Miguna.

Gachagua, on Friday, during an interview, said he would reach out to Uhuru to bury the hatchet for the sake of Mt Kenya unity.

The DP also said he directed leaders from the Mt. Kenya region to respect Uhuru and his family.

He also commended the former Head of State for staying away from the political scene, adding that his status as an elder should prohibit him from the political theatrics.

