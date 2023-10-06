Friday, October 6, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying he lacks communication skills.

This comes after DP Gachagua said in an interview on Friday that he works like a hyena.

“I beg all of us in this government to work hard. Up our game and not shame ourselves as a community. I lead by example.

“I work like a hyena. Let Mt Kenya people in public service work like hyenas,” Gachagua told Inooro TV

Miguna, while reacting to the statement, noted that hyenas are not known to be hardworking in Africa.

The vocal lawyer pointed out that the DP should have instead used bees and ants to symbolise hard work.

“African allegories have hyenas as characters who symbolize gluttony and wanton stupidity. The things that symbolize hard work and teamwork are bees and ants. My friend, Riggy G, needs comprehensive lessons in communication,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST