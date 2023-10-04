Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan has made history again as he is now the first athlete to enter Forbes 400 list of richest Americans.

Michael Jordan was able to earn the 379th spot on the list as he’s now worth $3 billion. His wealth ties him with the likes of Meg Whitman, the former CEO of eBay, and real estate mogul Jerry Speyer, both of whom are among the several people on the list also worth $3 billion.

Jordan, who has been a billionaire since 2014, catapulted onto the Forbes 400 list this year following the sale of the Charlotte Hornets in August for $3 billion. The former pro basketballer had been the team’s majority owner since 2010, when he bought the franchise for $275 million.

The Forbes 400 list is a byword for America’s elite, claiming the likes of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (No. 1 on the list with a net worth of $251 billion) and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos (No. 2 with wealth of $161 billion.)

60-year-old Jordan is one of only three professional athletes to build wealth valued at over $1 billion, along with LeBron James and Tiger Woods.