Friday, October 06, 2023 – Michael Jackson’s estate has settled with the man accused of stealing $1 million worth of property from the late singer’s home following his death in 2009.

Jeffré Phillips, who was once engaged to Michael’s sister La Toya Jackson, was previously accused of using the chaos surrounding the pop star’s death in 2009 to rob from his deathbed pajamas and other valuables from his $25 million mansion.

TMZ reports that Jackson’s estate has now reached a settlement with Phillips, though the terms of the agreement are confidential.

Jackson’s estate had been seeking the help of a judge to recover items belonging to Jackson that Phillips possessed after learning he had been attempting to sell them off.

In legal documents filed in June 2022, Jackson’s estate claimed Phillips was attempting to sell items he allegedly stole after staying in the King of Pop’s Los Angeles mansion for nine-days after he died.

While at the Carolwood House, Jackson’s lawyers claim Phillips stole the singer’s and his children’s iPhones, his driver’s license, prescription pills, clothes, handwritten notes, and a briefcase with personal and business letters.

‘In an extremely appalling and inhumane act, Phillips even stole the pajamas Jackson was wearing in the final hours of his life,’ the lawyers claimed.

‘And Phillips stole a resuscitator tube that seems to have been used on Jackson by those who were trying to save Jackson’s life in the short and frantic period before his passing.’

The accusations filed against Phillips came the day before the 13th anniversary of Jackson’s death, who passed on June 25, 2009.

Jackson’s estate claims they received a tip back in December 2021 that Phillips was attempting to auction off items belonging to the late singer.

In an attempt to vouch for the items’ authenticity, Phillips allegedly admitted to the auctioneer that the items were taken in the days following Jackson’s death while he was at the mansion.

To verify the items, the auctioneer reached out to the estate, letting them know that he had a pair of sunglasses allegedly to Jackson that Phillips allegedly claimed still had ‘makeup on it from his face.’

Jackson’s lawyers said they have been able to retrieve some of the items Phillips allegedly took, but believed that he was still in possession of home videos and music the singer had written and recorded before his death.

The estate ultimately asked the court to order Phillips to return any and all property that he allegedly took from Jackson’s home.

In August, a judge issued a preliminary injunction forbidding Phillips from selling any items he took from Jackson’s home in 2009.

The estate filed more legal documents in November to recover the property, which they estimated was worth $1 million.