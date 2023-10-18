Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church, has maintained that he will not accept Ksh 500 from his congregation in exchange for prayers.

Speaking during a church service, Ng’ang’a said he is unapologetic after a video of him saying he won’t pray for those who give an offering of Ksh 500 went viral.

“Nilisikia juzi natrend juu ya kukataa mia tano. Nimekataa tena. Mia tano ni nini?,” Ng’ang’a posed.

Ng’ang’a argued that people spend millions in hospitals when sick but when they seek prayers from pastors, they give the men of God peanuts.

He further bragged that he is a commander and told those irked with his sentiments to visit witch doctors and get help there.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.