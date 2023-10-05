Thursday, October 5, 2023 – The saga surrounding iPhone Street Kenya, a shop situated on Kenyatta Avenue renowned for its wide range of Apple products, has taken the internet by storm.

Recent complaints on social media have cast a shadow over the store’s reputation.

The company is accused of selling refurbished iPhones at the price of brand-new ones.

One TikTok user, Lordhezion played a significant role in bringing the issue to light when he demonstrated through software that the iPhone 13 Pro Max he purchased as new appeared to be refurbished.

Former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has admitted that he owns the renowned shop in the Nairobi Central Business District.

In response to the escalating controversy, Jaguar issued a statement on his social media, saying, “As the director of @iphone_streetkenya, it is quite unfortunate that some of our clients have experienced dissatisfaction.”

He added, “I have taken a personal initiative and take full responsibility for what happened. I commit to establishing a new customer service team for clear product information and dispute resolution to mitigate any issues moving forward.”

Watch how Jaguar’s iPhone shop was busted by a disgruntled buyer for selling refurbished phones at the price of new.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.