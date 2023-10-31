Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A section of women from Meru County has asked the Senate to uphold Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment.

Kawira was impeached by the Meru County Assembly last week and she is now under the mercy of the Senate which will discuss her impeachment next week.

Speaking on Monday, Meru women urged the Senate to uphold Kawira’s impeachment, terming her as a big joke to the county.

The women further accused Kawira of incompetence, claiming that she is the only lady who does not respect the rule of law because “she handles Meru as a family affair.”

“I want to beg, and with all respect, to beg our Senate. We understand that we made a mistake; we believed in Kawira, but today we regret our actions.

“She is not the kind of governor we expected to have. Please help us correct the mistake we made on the voting day,” one woman said.

They said that the devolved unit needs a CEO who can manage sustainable development and not a joker who makes the county lose international opportunities.

“Let her (Kawira) know that she is making Meru lose so many international opportunities because she doesn’t even believe in her own administration. Please, our Senate, help Meru; we are in a crisis,” they said.

