Monday, October 9, 2023 – A section of Members of Parliament from Meru County has asked Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to apologise to the Meru community for “insulting and disrespecting” them by terming them as violent.

During the launch of the Aggregation Industrial Park in Ruiri Rwarera Ward on Monday last week, the CS said “Merus have a hobby of violence”, a statement that has not sat well with the leaders.

“I thought violence is a hobby for Merus, and so violence and hobby will go on”, said Kuria.

Led by the chairman of Meru parliamentary cocus Mugambi Rindikiri, the leaders said the CS despised them and wondered if he was on a government duty or to insult them.

“Deputy President we want to send you, tell him that is a provocation of the highest order, if our people can come to insult us, how will our enemies live?”, Ridikiri said.

The MPs said all they want is an apology from Kuria.

The leaders also called on the CS to keep off Meru politics.

