Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, is currently a guest of the state after she was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Mwangaza was arrested when she was distributing cows through her Okolea program that was last month banned by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki.

Addressing the press after her arrest, Mwangaza said she did nothing wrong and she was accompanied by Ministry of Agriculture officials when she was distributing cows to farmers.

“Nataka kusema kwa watu wanaweka uongo kwa social media kwamba kulikua na problems hapa hakuna, tulikuja na department ya livestock tukaendelea na mradi wetu, askari wakakuja tukawauliza shida ni nini wakaniambia niingie kwa gari yao,” said Mwangaza.

The controversial county boss explained that she was doing the programme without any disturbance, noting that there were only ten people with her.

“Mi nawaomba watuambie nani aliwatuma na makosa gani nimefanya hapa, raia wote wako peaceful hata hatukuwa wengi, tulikua watu kumi. We wanted to make it very silent na tufanye kazi yetu pole pole lakini askari wamekuja kutuvuruga,” she added.

The arrest comes after Meru MCAs tabled a second impeachment motion against Governor Mwangaza.

Mwangaza is being accused of misappropriation and misuse of county resources.

