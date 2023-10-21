Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s 3-year legal battle with her record label 1501 Certified, and its boss Carl Crawford, is now over.

Billboard reported that both Megan and 1501 will “amicably part ways”, ending 3 years of back-and-forth swipes on social media.

Their relationship went sour in 2020 after Megan cited repeated attempts by the Houston-based label to block her from releasing music and fulfilling her contract.

It’s unclear if either party paid out any money to end the deal, but Crawford softened his stance on Meg earlier this year after the Tory Lanez guilty verdict for shooting her.

He debuted his new label president Kai “Verse” Tyler to TMZ Hip Hop back in February, revealing he was sorry for his part in the Meg wars, which included bad-mouthing her Roc Nation boss Jay-Z.