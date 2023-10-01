Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Controversial gospel singer and pastor Dishon Murigi has reportedly fallen in love with another rich ‘mumama’, months after his lover Elizabeth Wanjiru died in his house under controversial circumstances.

According to sources, Dishon is dating wealthy city businesswoman Grace Muthama.

A romantic photo of Grace and Dishon is currently going rounds on social media.

Word has it that their wedding plans are at an advanced stage.

Dishon’s appetite for rich Kikuyu women is well-known.

Before his lover Elizabeth Wanjiru died, he owed her millions.

It is alleged that Elizabeth might have committed suicide in Murigi’s house after he exploited her financially.

Below are photos of his new rich ‘mumama’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.