Monday, October 15, 2023 – Citizen TV reporter, Chemutai Goin, is without a doubt one of the most sought-after female TV journalists in the country.

She started her career as an intern at Kenya Television Network (KTN), where she equipped herself with the necessary skills which helped shape her career.

She took political reporting as her niche, and after completing the internship, she was hired by Capital FM as a reporter.

She then landed a job at Media Max as a political/current affairs reporter on K24 TV.

In 2018, she was hired by Citizen TV to cover political events and parliament reports.

She rose through the ranks to become a senior political reporter at Citizen TV.

But before the glitz and glamour, she was just another young lady struggling to make ends meet.

She was reportedly dumped by her baby daddy when she was heavily pregnant.

A photo of Goin’s baby daddy, with whom they share a daughter, has surfaced on social media.

An X user shared the photo and captioned it, “A word for the man who dumped Jemutai Goin when she was pregnant”.

