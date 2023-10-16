Monday, October 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has changed his mind about supporting Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for President in 2027.

In a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Dennis Onyango, Raila denied reports that he endorsed Kalonzo as Azimio’s presidential flagbearer in the 2027 General Election.

According to Raila, it is too early to endorse a flag bearer.

He further explained that his praise of the Wiper leader during the celebration of Oburu Odinga’s birthday was only to affirm the past support Kalonzo accorded the coalition.

“Odinga therefore clarifies that his praise for H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him in three successive elections, the Wiper leader’s strong Christian values, and the support Mr. Musyoka has built across the country was not an endorsement of Mr. Musyoka as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027,” read the statement in part.

“Rather, the praise was an acknowledgment and appreciation of past deeds that are in the public domain.”

The former Prime Minister further explained that the decision to choose a flag bearer would only be made once the time was right and the leader in question had shown a proven record with the party membership.

“Odinga views Azimio as a coalition of equals, in which every leader stands a fair and equal chance to emerge as the presidential candidate in 2027, depending on each leader’s relationship with the party membership. That candidate will however not be named until a year or just months to the 2027 election,” he added.

“Odinga however believes that Mr. Musyoka has what it takes to beat Hon. William Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to Mr. Ruto’s recent claim that he would easily beat the Wiper leader Mr. Odinga further assures Azimio supporters and the country that he plans to remain very active in party and national politics all the way to 2027.

“His words of praise for Mr. Musyoka were therefore not intended to mean he had or intends to quit active politics,” the statement added.

The press had widely reported that the former Prime Minister appeared to endorse Kalonzo during his speech in Siaya County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST