Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Kenyans were taken aback after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) rudely responded to a concerned Kenyan who complained over increased taxation under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The social media user identified as @realmohke took his complaints a notch higher by taking on the government agency on the X app.

He accused the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) of reaping where they’ve not sowed.

The user observed that the deductions from his salary hurt him.

“Your job is to sit in the office as we look for money to give you. The money that is deducted really hurts me,” he wrote.

Not to take the attack lying down, the KRA answered the user in an effort to defend the government’s stand on taxation.

“Why does it bother you, yet that’s the money used to build roads, hospitals, schools, provide security, and more?” KRA posed.

The agency’s position was immediately supported by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), who reminded the user that without taxes, there wouldn’t be roads in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST