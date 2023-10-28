Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined Kenyans in celebrating former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s birthday.

In a message on the X platform, Sonko disclosed that he had gifted the former President with a cake, card, and some of the finest drinks as a sign of missing the happy good days.

“It is written in the book of Mathew 5:43. “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

“I celebrate the former President H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May the Good Lord give him good health and a long life as he celebrates his 62nd birthday.”

“I have gifted him with a cake, card, and some finest drinks as a sign of missing the happy good days we used to spend together before and after he became president,” part of the statement read.

Sonko went on to ask forgiveness from God for the insults he had directed at Kenyatta in the past.

“Happy birthday, my brother, and may your additional year bring you happiness. May God forgive me for the insults, unkind words, and anything I have said to provoke you in revenge.

“I have also forgiven you for all the wrongdoings and persecution. May you live long. God bless you and your family,” he stated.

Kenyans celebrated the former President on Thursday, October 26, during his birthday, with Kenyatta topping the trends on the X platform.

The former President was called by a Kameme presenter who wished him a happy birthday with the latter requesting ‘I got you babe’ by UB40.

A section of residents in Gatundu, Kiambu County, prepared a cake and ate it together in celebration of the former President.

