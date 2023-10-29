Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Photos from Matthew Perry’s last sighting has emerged after the actor’s death.

The Friends star was seen dining out in Los Angeles last Sunday, Oct. 22, just six days before death.

The Chandler Bing actor, 54, was found dead in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct. 28, after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. Law enforcement sources said that no drugs were discovered at the scene and there is no indication of foul play.

The Friends star was found dead in his hot tub on October 28 by emergency responders. Law enforcement says 911 dispatched responders at around 4pm PST due to a report of cardiac arrest.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they were reported to have carried out water rescue protocol after the actor had seemingly drowned.

At the time, it was reported that there were no drugs on the scene and police officers did not suspect any foul play.

Matthew is known and loved for having played the role of Chandler Bing on NBC sitcom Friends.

Matthew struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and it significantly impacted his time on Friends. The Chandler star was once addicted to Vicodin and in 1997 he completed a 28-day detox programme.

He again entered rehab in February 2001 for addiction to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol. And then he opened up about his struggles in his memoir that came out last year.