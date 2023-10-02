Monday, October 2, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Wangari Karua, has praised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for solving a complex land-grabbing saga in Lavington, Nairobi.

In a statement via her X account on Sunday, Karua said the DCI should act within the rule of law at all times.

“Bravo. Hope it is not just a PR stunt by DCI Kenya they should at all times act within the rule of law not as gangsters,” Karua stated.

The Narc Kenya boss was responding to activist Boniface Mwangi’s statement after meeting DCI boss Amin Mohammed.

Mwangi revealed that the DCI boss informed him that the Lavington land saga was resolved amicably and the land was handed to its genuine owner Munir Ahmed.

“He informed me that the Lavington land issue was resolved amicably. The Bhatti family withdrew their case, signed a settlement deed, and they handed over the land to the genuine owner, Munir Ahmed. The criminal charges were dropped,” Mwangi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST