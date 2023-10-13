Friday, October 13, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) for failing to address the main issues affecting Kenyans.

The NDC under the chairmanship of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah, has settled on two things only i.e, to address the issue of two-thirds and the formation of offices of Prime Minister and the official leader of the opposition.

The committee has failed to address the issue of the high cost of living which was the main issue behind the formation of the committee.

In a social media post on Friday, Karua blasted the committee for ignoring the high cost of living and the issue of electoral justice which is one of the things that the committee was formed to address.

“Top of the agenda was and is the cost of living and Electoral justice,” Karua said.

In case the office of the opposition leader is formed, Raila Odinga will automatically occupy the office since he is the party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which is the party with the highest number of lawmakers after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST