Friday, October 06, 2023 – An X user has narrated how a married man her cousin is dating threatened to throw her out of the house he “rented” for her after she discovered that he kept his two other side chics in the same building.

According to @desola__xn, her cousin discovered her married boyfriend had other side chicks on his birthday, but she decided to keep her cool as he told her to move out if she is not comfortable with the arrangement.

Read the tweets below;

“My cousin just moved into a new estate, where her married boyfriend lives. Apparently he rented the apartment for her so she could be close to him. After few weeks she met a woman at the estate gym and they connected as gym partners few days ago her married boyfriend was celebrating his birthday only for the woman she met in the gym to post on her Whatsapp status and wished him as her husband. Two other girls in her compound posted his picture too as their boyfriends.

“She later found out that he owns the house and he claimed to have rented for her and he puts all his side chicks there, He was so coded my cousin never saw him enter the compound unless he wants to come and see her. After some weeks she confronted him and he said She should mind her business or move out of his house. She’s still minding her business till now.”