Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A married Kenyan gospel singer has reportedly been sending nudes to men behind her husband’s back.

The randy woman who goes by the name Caroline, allegedly sends the nudes in exchange for money to support her gospel music career.

Her randy behaviours were exposed after a man she sent nudes paraded them on a popular Telegram channel.

In the leaked nudes, she is seen parading her boobs as she relaxes in bed while half-naked.

Caroline was married in a white wedding and vowed to be faithful to her husband but she is secretly breaking the vow without her husband’s knowledge.

See how her randy behaviours were exposed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.