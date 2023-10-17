Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Randy workmates decided to turn the office premises into a lodging to satisfy their sexual thirst.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, the sex-starved workmates went outside the office and engaged in marathon sex on top of the office stairs.

The lady pulled down her trousers and only remained with a sweater as the guy lowered his pants.

One of their colleagues sat a few steps below them as she stared at them in amusement.

She recorded the encounter with her phone’s front camera and leaked it online.

Watch the video here LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.