Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has warned President William Ruto against sidelining his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Manyora, who spoke with Spice FM on Tuesday, stated that there is a deal between Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto.

The seasoned political analyst claimed that if the deal comes to the public eye, it will compromise the relationship between Ruto and Gachagua.

Manyora also stated that if indeed there is a deal between the two political big boys, Gachagua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka would be the collateral damage.

“Ruto has a problem; the main shareholder in his government is not a small boy, and he does not mince his words. Gachagua will cause a lot of trouble for Ruto if the deal becomes public,” Manyora explained.

Manyora further stated that Ruto could not have pulled a big crowd in Nyanza if Raila had not okayed the tour

“Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka should be very afraid.

“There is a deal between Raila and Ruto.

“That kind of thing that played out in Nyanza should not have happened if Raila had not given his nod,” he said.

