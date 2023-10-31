Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed the reason why Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, doesn’t want the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to be involved in the ongoing bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government.

President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration had asked the IMF and World Bank to offer some advice to the bipartisan team on how to address the issue of the high cost of living in the country.

However, Raila through his party on Monday issued a statement and urged the Bretton Woods Institutions to keep off from the talks, saying they are behind the troubles Kenyans are facing.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, revealed why Raila doesn’t need the IMF and World Bank to be involved in the talks.

Manyora said Raila Odinga is against the two institutions because he wants to continue playing dirty and backward politics which he claims are retrogressive.

The political scientists said the more Raila opposes some issues, the greater the loss for him and Kenyans.

“Raila Amollo Odinga engages in dirty politics. In the interest of peace, Ruto humbled himself and agreed to meet with Raila Amollo Odinga.

“The more he opposes Ruto’s administration, the greater his political loss,” Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST