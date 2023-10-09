Monday, October 09, 2023 – Manchester United will look to offload Jadon Sancho in January after being told by Erik Ten Hag that the England forward is a disruptive influence on the club’s other players.

The United boss is refusing to back down in his stand-off with Sancho, who has been banished from the first-team squad for calling Ten Hag a liar after he was dropped from last month’s defeat at Arsenal due to a poor attitude in training.

According to Mail Sport, Ten Hag has highlighted Sancho’s influence on other players as a cause for concern.

The Dutchman is understood to have told the club that the attitude of other players in training has improved since Sancho was exiled, with their team spirit reflected in Saturday’s dramatic injury-time win over Brentford despite a patchy performance.

Ten Hag is demanding that Sancho make both a public apology and say sorry in front of his team-mates before he can return to the squad, a stance which has the full backing of his employers, but five weeks after, he is yet to apologise.

United are so eager to offload Sancho in January that they are willing to subsidise his £300,000-a-week wages if they are able to agree a loan move for the rest of the season.