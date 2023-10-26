Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Manchester United are reportedly exploring a move to bring David de Gea back to Old Trafford, three months after the Spanish goalkeeper was released.

Erik ten Hag turned to Andre Onana, who arrived for £47million from Inter Milan, before De Gea was shown the door.

But with Onana potentially set to miss as many as eight games in January, should he elect to join up with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, United are reportedly keen to safe-proof themselves.

The Sun claim that United are plotting a u-turn on De Gea to bring him back to the club, particularly given he remains a free agent since leaving.

Should Onana go away with his nation, Ten Hag would be left with 25-year-old summer signing Altay Bayindir, who has yet to make an appearance for United.

The Sun’s report details how United are ready to turn to De Gea, despite deeming him surplus to requirements a few months ago.

United had wanted to retain De Gea on a reduced wage. He refused to take the drastic pay cut on his £375,000-a-week wages after months of lengthy negotiations with the club.